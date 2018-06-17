Truck Speeding Up Kills Pregnant Woman At Food Joint

At least four persons died on the spot after they were run into by a speeding truck at a popular food joint at Chiraa, a farming community in the Sunyani West District, the Ghana News Agency has reported.

According to the report, the dismembered bodies of the deceased which included a pregnant woman and and the food vendor, are yet to be identified.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital mortuary in Sunyani. Three others who sustained various degrees of injury are on admission at the regional hospital.

The sad incident reportedly occurred around 1430 hours, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Narrating the incident to the GNA, an eyewitness said the deceased were standing at the shoulder of the Chiraa main road to buy kenkey, when the truck with registration number GW 395-14 run-over and killed them instantly.

In the process the foetus of the pregnant woman gushed out, a bystander, who could not control her tears narrated.

He said the driver of the tipper truck had since been placed in police custody to assist police investigation.

The Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West constituency, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, visited the accident scene.