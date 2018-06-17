NPP Polls: Ashanti Region deserves more than a Deputy National position - Group 

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has opined that Ashanti Region which is the stronghold of the ruling New Party Party (NPP) in the country deserves to be given a National position not a Deputy position.

The NPP had earlier fixed June 17, 2018, as the date for the National Delegates Congress to be held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, but because it will coincide with the celebration of the Muslim Festival of Id-il- Fitri, the election has been rescheduled for July 7, 2018.

A five-member National Elections Committee, comprising Rev. Prof. Samuel Asante-Antwi as the Chairman, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Madam Agnes Okudzeto, a former National Third Vice Chairperson, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the MP for Ablekuma West and Evans Nimako, the Acting Director of Research and Elections, has been put in place to oversee the conduct of the NPP national elections.

In a press statement signed by the group's National Founder and President, Razak Kojo Opoku and copied to GhanaWeb.com indicated that the stronghold of the NPP in Ghana deserves more than a Deputy National position.

According to the group, it is only Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B who is Ashanti Region contesting for a main position and for that matter deserves to be given the National Youth Organiser position to him as a form of appreciation to the Region.

"Obviously, the National Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organizer and National National Women Organizer executive positions will be occupy by persons who are not coming from the stronghold of the Party", the group emphasized.

The group described Nana B as a Boundary Spanner and Resource Investigator who can convince and attract first time voters, real voters and also floating voters across the country to vote massively for the party in 2020 general elections.

The group also urged the delegates across the country to show appreciation to the stronghold of the party by showing that they vote Nana B on his competency, top-notch communication skills and boundary spanning skills, "We cannot afford to ignore the competency, solid organizational skills, top-notch communication skills and boundary spanning skills of Henry Nana Boakye".

The group, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to the kingmakers across the country to overwhelmingly vote for Nana B as the National Youth Organizer to represent the Ashanti Region on the National Steering Committee of the party.

Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B is battling with the incumbent Deputy National Youth Organiser, Dominic Eduah, the incumbent National Nasara Coordinator, Kamal Deen and Bright Essifil and many political pundits in the country have tipped Nana B to win the National Youth Organiser position due to his vocal and his good organisation skills.

LET'S SHOW APPRECIATION TO OUR STRONGHOLD AND VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY FOR Nana B

The Delegates of the New Patriotic Party should reward and show appreciation to the stronghold of the Party by ensuring that they elect Henry Nana Boakye (aka Nana B) as the National Youth Organizer of the Party ahead of the 2020 general election.

We cannot afford to ignore the competency, solid organizational skills, top-notch communication skills and boundary spanning skills of Henry Nana Boakye.

Nana B is a boundary spanner and resource investigator who can reach out and attract the;

First-time voters Floating voters/Neutral Voters Potential voters Real Voters.

Nana B and his strategic thinkers fully understand and appreciate the utilization of voter psychology (VP), voter value maximization (VVM) and voter relationship management (VRM) to mobilize the youthful voters towards achieving;

1. convincing and resounding victory for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 Presidential Election.

2. Retain and secure more parliamentary seats for the Party in the 2020 Parliamentary Election.

Obviously, the National Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organizer and National National Women Organizer executive positions will be occupied by persons who are not coming from the stronghold of the Party.

With all humility and respect to the Delegates, they should overwhelmingly vote for Henry Nana Boakye as the National Youth Organizer to represent the Ashanti Region on the National Steering Committee of the Party, the organ responsible for the day-to-day running of the Party.

Our Stronghold Ashanti Region deserves more than a Deputy National position.

...Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)

Source: Daniel Kaku