NDC Set To Hold Constituency Elections

Mr Lawrence Paa Nii Lamptey, Effutu Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has called on delegates to vote for creditable, disciplined and focus people who can lead the party to win 2020 elections.

Mr Lamptey made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Winneba, with regard to preparations made for the coming congress and election of new constituency executives to manage the affairs of the party.

According to him, they had put in place the necessary arrangements and measures for a smooth, peaceful, creditable and successful congress and elections.

He expressed the hope that all members of the branch that would be at the venue would comport themselves and adhere to the laid down rules in the interest of the party.

Mr. Lamptey urged all delegates to be committed, selfless, dedicated members of the party who can work to take over the parliamentary seat from the NPP in the 2020 elections.

He further stated that the NDC was a big family with unprecedented track record in the country's democracy and expressed the need for contestants to desist from any behaviour or act that could disrupt their forward march towards victory in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.