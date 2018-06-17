NCCE Makes Strong Case For The Protection Of The Environment

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has expressed worry over the upsurge of indiscipline among Ghanaians, especially the youth towards the environment.

Subsequently, the Commission has called on Ghanaians to acknowledge that protecting the environment was a civic responsibility backed by law which they must honour for a sustainable development.

Mr Nicolas Ofori Boateng, Central Regional Director of the NCCE said this during the second phase of the 2018 Citizenship Week Celebration, which was on the theme; 'The Environment and You' in Cape Coast on Wednesday.

The celebration which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education with support from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) educated pupils of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Ekon M.A Basic School to uphold disciplinary practices towards the environment.

Mr Boateng stressed the need to instil acceptable values and positive attitudes in children so that they could behave responsibly towards the environment as their survival in the future depended on the environment.

He said children must be educated on the need to protect the environment to ensure a healthy life adding that, when children are educated, they would also educate their families, parents and friends to facilitate a safe and sound environment in the near future.

'It is important to educate and imbibe in children good attitude and behaviour towards the environment for sustainable development', he said.

Mr Boateng encouraged Ghanaians to desist from indiscriminately disposing of solid and liquid waste in the gutters, littering the environment with empty water sachets, used polythene bags, plastic wastes, 'galamsey' activities and bush burning which, contributed to environmental degradation.

He urged the children to exhibit civic values and qualities such as integrity, respect for authority and have the communal spirit to provide social support network. 'Do the little things you can do as children to protect the environment while upholding the traditional value of communal labour', he added.

Mr Boateng said the youth had a crucial role to play in the nation's development, stressing on the need to build a sense of patriotism, integrity, respect for authority with communal spirit to provide social support network.

"The actions and inactions of the youth will reflect the tomorrow society. To live a disciplined life and shun indiscipline in all aspect of life is a clear manifestation of a youth with quality mind and thought", he stated.