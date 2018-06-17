Dealing With Obesity

In an effort to fight against increasing obesity, the government of Dubai recently offered residents’ one gram of gold, which worth approximately $45 at that time, for every kilogram of weight loss. To make it a successful program, the weight loss was fixed in the time of Ramadan, when every Muslim eat less. The fact is serious obesity sends people early to the grave.

Food is extremely delicious, especially when well prepared to meet the right taste, but if you don’t have self-control, the ability or strength to fight food addiction, then you should know that you are inviting so many health hazards into your life. People suffering from obesity can tell you about criticisms and gossips against them daily in public, office or wherever they go.

In Europe, United Kingdom has the higher rate of obesity and overweight people than anywhere in Western Europe, according to an authoritative global study that raises fresh concerns about the likely health consequences.

In the UK, 67 percent of men and 57 percent of women are either fighting against obese or overweight. Published in the Lancet Medical Journal, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, more than a quarter of children, 26 percent of boys and 29 percent of girls are also overweight in the UK.

Going to the gym to keep the body fit is a daunting task for many. If you want to avoid going to the gym to work against overweight, then eating the right food should be everyone’s priority. One needs to understand what foods are high in saturated fats and cholesterol, therefore, you can avoid these foods which build up in your stomach, arteries, and veins.

For example, the yolk of an egg has 300 mg of cholesterol; it is, therefore, better and healthy to eat the white instead. Eating 10 whole eggs in a week gives one 3 grams of cholesterol in your body. Another way of avoiding obesity is to stop eating fried foods since they absorb the fats that they are cooked in.

There are so many recommended books and online articles from health journals on how to avoid or deal with obesity and overweight. You can do it too since many have done it. Prevention is always better than cure.