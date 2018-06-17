Why Many Fear The Dead When They Can't Harm Us?

Death is inevitable. It happens to everyone, without taking race, gender, age, religion, or status into consideration. Death is an enemy which has conquered and keeps on conquering, taking away the happiness of everyone when it strikes.

“For the living knows that they will die; but the dead know nothing, their love, their hatred, and their envy have now perished,” says the Bible at (Ecclesiastes 9:5)

Paranormal stories reveal the existence of restless spirits or ghosts, haunting places of abode and people, but I haven’t heard of a dead body harming anyone. Why then most people fear a dead body?

The only way to determine if the dead can harm someone is to sleep at a graveyard till morning or stay with a dead body in a room alone. Believe me; you will have a peaceful union with the dead body than taking the risk to pass through a violent community.

On ‘Youtube’ are hundreds of pranks involving dead bodies. Some are very hilarious that one never stops laughing after watching them. I wonder why people risk their lives fleeing across the road because a man stops a vehicle and tries to deposit the body of someone pretending to be dead. When the dead has no power at all to hurt someone, why the need to fear the dead instead of the living?

Some people were born naturally cruel. They kill for pleasure. Your friends can hurt you and make feel miserable like a church mouse. People invade your property, steal your belongings. Injustice, corruption, discrimination, racism, terrorism, child abuse, crime and violence everywhere, are caused by living. The dead has got nothing to do with this. In fact, the dead sometimes becomes a victim of crime and injustice.

Ghouls get to graveyards to steal jewels, ornaments and expensive items buried with the dead, especially those who follow traditions of the royal family. Many enjoy making fortune out of people’s misery and tragedy. The aftermath of the Malaysia Airlines MH17, which was shot down recently in eastern Ukraine, some looters were at the site to steal money and credit cards, living at the expense of the dead.

Would you continue living in fear because of the dead when they have no power to harm you? The source of all our fear comes from our own uncontrolled minds.

The mind is obsessed with fear to the extent that sometimes one flees when no one is after him and mostly flees from safety to danger. Life is beautiful; while we are part of this generation we mustn’t hurt our psychological emotions with unnecessary fears.