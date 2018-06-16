Kumasi: 22-Year-Old Lady Battles For Life After Police Brutality

A young lady is currently battling for her life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after she was allegedly tortured by the police Friday.

Ama Agyemang, 22, a native of Abrepo was sent to the hospital on Friday by the police after suffering severe injuries.

According to one of the policemen who spoke to Joy News under anonymity, Ms Agyemang was in police custody and attempted committing suicide, hence their resolve to send her to the hospital.

Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor reported that, the doctors at KATH said the police brought her into the accident and emergency and told them the same story that she tried to commit suicide.

Medical tests run on the victim however, proved the polices’ story wrong

“…but preliminary medical checks showed no signs of suicide but grave marks of severe assault,” one of the doctors said.

Narration from the victim’s mother

The mother of the victim told the reporter that she was having a disagreement with her daughter over the latter’s decision to sell her phone.

“She wanted to sell her phone and I seized it and she demanded I release it to her. In the midst of our argument two Community Police personnel came to the house to arrest her,” she said.

She added that her daughter was released in that evening and she [victim] went to confront a lady believed to be the one who caused her arrest.

“But the lady and her siblings who are personnel of the Community Police, pounced on her and started beating her. Two other policemen joined and they were beating her and stepping on her abdomen,” the mother narrated.

“When I intervened, they assaulted me leaving my mouth bleeding and they took her away. I am not surprised she has been admitted at KATH,” she stated.

“I don't have anybody to speak on my behalf... You people should help speak for me,” she pleaded.

Narration from victim

“When they took me to the Sofoline Police Station, they beat me on arrival and then locked me up in the cells.

"I was hungry and thirsty but they wouldn't mind me when I complained. They then handcuffed one of my hands to the cell door and started beating me.

"At a point, the police personnel said the commander wanted to see me. As soon as he opened the cell door he started beating me again with a metal bar. He hit my head until blood started oozing from my head and down my face.

"Even when I told them I was one month pregnant they didn't stop beating me,” she narrated.

The police, however, maintain she wanted to commit suicide and hence their decision to send her to the hospital.