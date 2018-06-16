Unforgettable Photos Of Asantehene, Okyenhene At Manhyia

Photos have emerged of two of the country’s respected traditional leaders showing rare moments of excitement.

The two gentlemen were captured wearing shirts over slacks with a cap with the brim facing forward and looked set for the game of golf.

The springing up of the pictures of the two leaders flanked by their subjects, have broken the seeming rivalry between them.

The two traditional leaders are believed to be subjects of long-held and sustained tension between their forefathers.

Earlier, the two were seen with their elders at Manhyia in a photo which went viral on social media.

Reports suggest the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin had paid a visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his palace in Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.

The visit comes few weeks after the Asantehene vented publicly over attempts by some individuals close to President Akufo-Addo to create enmity between him and the Akyem people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo subsequently visited Manhyia and held a private meeting with the Asantehene. The President, is expected to join the two traditional leaders Saturday, June 16, 2018, for a historic dinner at the Manhyia Palace.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin in the palace of the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

