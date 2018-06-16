Sunyani:Tipper Truck Kills Three At Kenkey Joint

Chiraa, a farming community in the Sunyani West District turned into a state of mourning on Thursday, when a tipper truck run-over a popular food joint, killed the vendor and three others including a pregnant woman.

The tattered bodies of the deceased, yet to be identified had been deposited at the Regional Hospital mortuary in Sunyani.

Three others who sustained various degrees of injury are on admission at the regional hospital.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the sad incident occurred around 1430 hours.

Narrating the incident to the GNA, an eyewitness said the deceased were standing at the shoulder of the Chiraa main road to buy kenkey, when the truck with registration number GW 395-14 run-over and killed them instantly.

In the process the foetus of the pregnant woman gushed out, a bystander, who could not control her tears narrated.

He said the driver of the tipper truck had since been placed in police custody to assist police investigation.

As at filing this report, Mr Ignatius Balfour-Awuah, the Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West constituency had visited the accident scene.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA