Ghana Cards Of Minority MPs Circulating On Social Media Fake

The National identity cards bearing the details of some Minority Members of Parliament are fake, Myjonyonline.com has learnt.

The photos popped up on social media Saturday and have since set a section of the public ablaze considering the collective stand of the minority parliamentarians on the issue.

New Patriotic Party member, Gabby Otchere-Darko posted the pictures on his twitter handle but later deleted them.

I’m told those NIA IDs with Minority MPs are fake. Not cool. Ignore them. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) June 16, 2018

The registration process for the Ghana cards proceeded to Parliament this week but the National Democratic Congress MPs have decided to boycott the exercise.

The MPs say the leadership of the National Identification Authority (NIA) was expected to brief parliament on the process but they have not done that.

In addition to that concern, the minority MPs are demanding that the NIA accepts the Voters’ ID card as one of the basic requirements for registering for the Ghana card.

Currently, the Parliamentary Act governing the process only permits for Passports and birth certificates as primary documents for registration.

In addition to that, however, citizens can have a relative or two other persons (when there is no known relative) to guarantee for them under oath.

But the minority are unfazed, they maintain that the NIA must accept Voters ID.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself Strategic Thinkers Network Africa has since sued the NIA over the exclusion of the Voters’ ID.

Before finality could be brought to the matter pictures of some Ghana cards belonging to minority MPs including Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, appeared on the internet, casting doubt whether the lawmakers were double-crossing the public.

MP for Juaboso Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has confirmed to Myjoyonline.com that the pictures may have been doctored or the cards, if they exist, are fake.

“I have not registered and will not register until voter ID is accepted as a valid document for registration,” he said.

“That is the only means by which majority of my constituents can be registered. On the said Date (13/06/18) I was on UTV opposing same. Again I never went anywhere close to the registration centre at parliament on the said date,” he added.

The NDC MP says the picture used on the “fake” ID is what he took for his 2017 parliamentary registration.