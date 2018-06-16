Anas Hands 'Nyantakyi Evidence' To Police For Investigations

Controversial investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has submitted to the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), evidence backing corruption claim against deposed Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The latest development is to aid ongoing investigations of allegations of defrauding by false pretenses against Kwesi Nyantakyi following an order by President Nana Akufo-Addo after he watched excerpts of an undercover documentary in which Mr Nyantakyi is captured engaging in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

Mr. Nyantakyi attempted to use the name of the president and vice president to induce potential investors who unknown to him, were agents of Anas’ Tiger Eye PI, to part with various sums of money.

Speaking Saturday on Newsfile on Joy News, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baaku Junior says the evidence given to the police on Thursday, is to assist the police to continue investigations into the case reported against Nyantakyi by President Akufo-Addo.

The other leg he noted, involves the petitions to FIFA and the Attorney-General to probe the deposed GFA Boss for violating several irregularities including conflict of interest, corruption, passive corruption, bribery, demanding and receiving gifts, among many others.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baaku Junior

“What is before the Attorney-General goes beyond what the police is investigating. Now we’ve moved from the stage of talking; now it’s a stage of investigation…,” Baako told host of the programme, Samson Lardy Anyenini.

The ‘ugly noise’

Commenting on criticisms over Anas’ methodology which some have described as unethical , Kweku Baako declared that his ‘protégé’ and his Tiger Eye PI team remain focused on the process and are unperturbed what he says are “empty and ugly noise”.

“The noise can continue…those who want to pursue that can do so,” he said, acknowledging those who are doing “serious intellectual critique” of Anas’ methodology for which he sees to be normal.

Watch the discussion in the video attached:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected] | Twitter:@jerrymordy | Facebook:@jerry tsatro mordy