A Ghanaian Entrepreneur Receives US Presidential Award

Dr Norbert Chirase, a Ghanaian entrepreneur based in the USA has received the US President's "E" award for contributing to the expansion of the USA exports.

Mr Wilbur Ross, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, presented the award to the GTX Technologies LLC with the President's 'E' Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The President's 'E' Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

A congratulatory letter to Dr Chirase and his GTX Technologies Company, said: 'GTX Technologies has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The 'E' Awards Committee was very impressed with GTX Technologies' significant percentage of export sales.

The company's innovative development of products for different industries was also particularly notable. GTX Technologies' achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.'

GTX Technologies is a specialty manufacturer that develops and supplies natural ingredients that are organically registered with the USDA for organic food production; providing 'organic solutions' for a variety of customer requirements worldwide.

The products are used to enhance drinking water, beverages and skin care products, as well as for soil amendment.

Dr Chirase, the CEO of GTX Technologies told the GNA in a telephone interview that that, 'Exporting is an important part of our sales. Buyers and consumers in foreign markets want quality products made in the United States, and we are honoured to receive the 'E' Award.'

He said in total, Secretary Ross honoured 43 U.S. companies and organisations from across the country with the President's 'E' Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of US borders.

He explained that U.S. companies were nominated for the 'E' Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration.

He said with offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, the International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.33 trillion in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 10.7 million jobs nationwide in 2016, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the 'E' Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II 'E' symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award are based on four years of successive export growth.

Dr. Norbert Chirase was born in Pungu, Nimbasinia in Navrongo, Ghana and attended basic school in Navrongo. He later attended the Tamale Secondary School for the Ordinary and "A" Level Certificates before proceeding to the US to pursue further studies.

He holds a B.S. in Biology at Portland State University, a M.S. of Animal Science from Washington State University, and a PhD in Nutrition from Texas A&M University. Dr. Norbert Chirase is a world-renowned expert on minerals and the effects they have on the body, with over 25 years of experience in the field. Most recently, he has pioneered in the research of naturally-occurring Fulvic and Humic mineral complexes.

Dr. Norbert Chirase started GTX Technologies, based in Amarillo, TX after finding intriguing biochemical properties with humic substances and their extracted derivatives through his animal research. During this research period, Dr. Chirase observed differences in biochemical properties among various manufactured fulvic acid and humic acid products.

In order to produce the highest quality humates --derived products at the lowest manufacturing cost, a liquid and powder fulvic acid production facility was established in Amarillo, TX. Dr. Chirase is associated with various humic and fulvic acid companies around the world and has introduced several patented products now in use.

Dr. Chirase is also a member of the International Humic Substances Society (IHSS), Humic Products and Trade Association (HPLA), actively involved with humic and fulvic acid research in biological systems. He holds several patents, and has been published in books and over 20 peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals

GNA

By Caesar Abagali, GNA