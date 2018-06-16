EPA Receives Support From EU's ARAP

The Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP) is a European Union funded programme designed to provide support to selected Ghanaians institutions in their on going efforts to fight corruption.

The objective of the programme is to contribute to reduce corruption by improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law, including in environmental governance.

To support the testing of the compliance monitoring system developed, ARAP is providing EPA with computers, tablets, and drones, as well as other basic electronic equipment necessary to systematically record information on compliance and enable analysis.

According to Mr. Pwamang, Executive Director of EPA, they are responding to the call by government to deal with illegal mining.

"Today we are very happy the ARAP is here to support us to fight corruption in Ghana" he said.

Hence, ARAP, the Ghana Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP, €20million) has been designed to boost the current reforms in the area of rule of law, accountability, anti-corruption and environmental governance by supporting key institutions, starting with the environmental protection agancy (EPA), which is a traditional partner of the EU.

Mr. Sergio Piccolo, EU acting Chargé d' Affaires said the EU supports Ghana in a number of sectors which are crucial for the development.

He further disclosed that a total of €400 million has been set aside for projects from 2014 - 2020.

"However, if Ghana wishes to continue on the path of good governance, transparency and accountability these commitments must be acted upon and remaining shortcomings in the area of inter-agencies cooperation and coordination, environmental governance, accountability (especially in the extractive industries), enforcement and the rule of law must be addressed," the EU representative stated.