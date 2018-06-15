Compassion International Engages Ghanaian Journalists

Compassion International Ghana has interacted with Ghanaian media to fight child poverty and further promote the development of children.

The event was on the theme "Releasing Children From Poverty in Jesus' Name".

Compassion International Ghana, is a Christ centered organization that is Church-based and child focused, which was incorporated in 2004.

It started its operations first in the Greater Accra Region in July 2005, with seven (7) ICPs and about 1,000 children.

The Organization ministers to the holistic (physical, cognitive, socio - emotional and spiritual) needs of poor children. As such, they value Integrity, Excellence, Stewardship and Dignity.

In the same policy framework by the Government of Ghana, the policy was categorical in stating that, the Government will like to build an alliance with civil society organizations.

The policy echoed that civil society has a vital role to play in preventing and responding to harm to children.

At the press conference, Mrs. Gifty Dansoah Appian, National Director of Compassion International said, the Organization has hit another milestone.

"If Compassion International Ghana, which has always nursed the belief that in order to fulfill their core mandate of releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name then all stakeholders must have an active role to play to ensure that their Mission is accomplished," she said.

"It is our Strong conviction that at this moment in time, God is calling Compassion Ghana to be the leading authority in holistic child development and child advocacy by strengthing partnership with churches and other stakeholders to minister to children and youth and empower families".

"In realizing this vision, it is refreshing to note that the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection did capture in their 2016 child and family welfare policy that, the child is an integral part of the family, and as such, a child's welfare cannot be overlooked ", she added.

Mrs. Gifty Dansoah further said they cannot agree more with the Government of Ghana on this noble and profound policy statement.

"Compassion through you the Media and our Implementing Church partners, see this as a good call and hope to strengthen our programming to ensure that more beneficiaries on our programmers benefit enormously development model ".

Compassion's holistic child development model has three key distinctiveness, commonly referred to as " The 3C's.

This distinctiveness describes the unique ministry approach that sets the Organization apart from other Major child sponsorship Organizations, they are, Christ centered, Child focused, and Church based.

