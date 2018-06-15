Integrity, Hard Work Should Be Your Fortress--NDC Aspirant To Muslims

A flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress has called on all Muslims to carry a badge of honour and integrity whilst working towards the development of the country.

In an Eid-al-Fitr message, Nurideen Iddrisu says Muslims must champion the values of peace and tolerance whilst working hard to change the fortunes of the country.

“Just as our faith teaches us as Muslims, we must carry with us a badge of honour and integrity in our national life; live in peace and tolerance while still working hard to change the fortunes and the destiny of our country,” he said in a statement.

Even as they celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast, the consummate banker, businessman wants all Muslims to remember the poor and needy in the society and help to empower them.

“It is time to celebrate but we must do so in moderation. We must celebrate carrying with us the poor and vulnerable in our societies and communities in which we live. We must make an effort to help the underprivileged in the society and empower them in our own small way even as we look up to government to do the rest,” he said.

The following is the full statement;

HAPPY EID-AL-FITR TO ALL MUSLIMS

It has been 29-30-days of fasting during which we have drawn to closer to Allah our maker, rededicated ourselves as Muslims towards the values of self-control, discipline, purity.

Observing these values while abstaining from food, water and other pleasures of life is always a test of faith and obedience. With steadfastness and a commitment to guard against evil we have passed the test. It was physically draining but spiritually rewarding.

Happy Eid-al Fitr to all my Muslim brothers across the country. Barka de Salah!!!

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com