Citi FM Empowers Patrons At BizFestival’s Sales Revolution

Citi FM/Citi TV's two-day Sales Revolution ended in Accra on Friday at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel.

The about 130 participants of the Sales Revolution were empowered by sales experts, Maxwell Dodd and Mawuli Ocloo, who showed them keys to excel in their sales work and achieve their targets.

The participants comprised sales personnel from top companies in the country from the banking, insurance, marketing, media and telecommunications sectors, among others.

Maxwell Dodd who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Econet media Ghana, owners of Kwesé TV, taught the patrons how to “beat competition” and also gave them the salesman's survival kit.

Mawuli Ocloo, a sales coach and Managing Consultant at Salesmark Services Limited, also gave participants the keys to growing their business with a sales prospecting system.

He also taught them how to accelerate the growth of their sales revenue.

Mr. Ocloo said aside planning, sales leads and calls are very important tools a salesperson needs.

He also gave them simple but effective ways of prospecting for clients, tips, and techniques for closing deals.

Some of the elated participants in an interview with citinewsroom.com said they are poised at turning the hurdles they face in their sales jobs into success stories due to the knowledge they have acquired at the Sales Revolution.

“As salespersons, we rely on leads and sales calls but this must be planned. Now I know that I should do a lot of leads and sales calls. If I'm able to make 20 sales calls in a day, that should increase my sales target. As a salesman, it is always good to periodically take learning courses,” one participant said.

Another one said he learned that “Sales is a sports” and said he liked the “Usain Bolt story” used by Maxwell Dodd in his presentation.

“It means that I should do much more work behind the scenes. Hard work will pay,” he said.

One more patron at the event said: “When I was coming I thought it was just an ordinary exercise but when I came, I've learned a lot.”

“My company started operations not too long ago and we don't have any training. I've learnt a lot. One thing I will always remember is that in everything, you have to prepare adequately. Sales is a sport and before a sports person goes to the field, they do a lot of work in the background. Henceforth I'm hoping to help my company do a lot of planning before we go out there,” she added.

About Sales Revolution

Sales Revolution is a training programme to teach how to boost sales using personal and psychological advantage.

Participants were also equipped with how to identify what customers really care about.

About Citi Business Festival

The Sales Revolution is part of events scheduled for the Citi Business Festival organized every year in June by Citi FM/Citi TV.

The Citi Business Festival includes on-air series [on the Citi Breakfast Show] and outdoor programmes to spur the growth of businesses in Ghana.