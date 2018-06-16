MTN Partners Smart Star Ghana

MTN Ghana Limited has partnered One Smart Star Ghana Limited to launch Star Phone Service, a global service, allowing companies and institutions to keep all communications links in one place.

This is aimed at making communications with signed-up businesses and institutions easier for users and clients as solutions to customers having to deal with several phone numbers when the need arises.

Launching the service, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications, in a speech read on her behalf said she was proud that the country was the first country to launch the service in the West Africa sub-region.

She said it was welcoming to have a one-stop mobile application platform that would host multiple numbers of an organisation and integrates all their available communication channels thus voice phone, website, email, social media platforms, SMS, location navigation, and fax.

She said to drive the use of Information Communication Technology in business, investment was needed to build, develop, strengthen and make it accessible, adding that, 'We welcome One Smart International into Ghana's technology solutions industry…'

The Star Phone Service according to Mrs Ameley Ampofo, the Acting Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, is a unique dial code and app that allows customers to contact businesses just by single dial or tap without having to deal with the lengthy 10 digits.

She said MTN's commitment to lead in the delivery of a bold new digital world to customers, was urging them, to continuously provide distinct customer experience to brighten the lives of customers.

Mrs Ameley Ampofo noted: 'We continue to invest in our network and infrastructure to ensure that customers live in this digital age enjoying all the benefits available to them without restrictions.'

'This year alone, MTN is investing more than 144 million US dollars to expand the network. Our focus on building a solid and robust network is driven by our desire to deliver a uniquely distinct customer experience,' she added.

Mr David Sussan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of One Smart Star International, said the services were being made available to some selected national security services for free as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said the services were currently being used by a fleet of international companies and institutions in 80 countries.

He said the application was available for free download on Google play store - with app name, 'Star Phone' - where users could easily access and start communicating with various institutions and companies.

Mr Cornelius Kakraba, the CEO of One Smart Star Ghana, said the company so far has more than 70 companies which have signed up in the country.