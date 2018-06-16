UMB Takes Clients Through Series Of Business Seminars

UMB, in partnership with accounting firm, KPMG, has held the first in a three-part training seminar at the UMB Centre for Businesses in Kasoa for their SME clients within the Kasoa business enclave.

A statement issued by UMB and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the session was to train and empower them in best business practices ranging from bookkeeping, tax compliance for SME's in Ghana, corporate governance and succession planning, amongst other relevant business subject matters.

It said the one-day seminar was attended by about 30 selected clients from different segments of the SME sector.

It noted that the second and third SME training seminar would be held at the UMB Centre for Businesses in Madina and Kumasi on June 25 and July 16, respectively, for SME clients in and around those business areas.

The statement said business training seminar included a combination of technical sessions, addresses and case studies through interaction with the participants and practical training.

It said the interactive sessions, facilitated by KPMG and UMB, focused on building robust succession plans, keeping reliable accounting records, increasing job opportunities, reforming their governance structure, which would help in ensuring business continuity and scalability as well as making them viable for financing from universal banks and achieving overall growth in their businesses.

It said the seminar was an opportunity for the Bank to discuss concerns and suggestions with the participants.

'It also enabled the exchange of ideas, thoughts and expertise regarding setting up and running a successful small and medium scale enterprise,' the statement said.

'Participants welcomed the opportunity to exchange views on business strategies with the seminar facilitators and business peers,' it added.

