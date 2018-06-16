Aowin Retains CLOGSAG Executives

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Aowin Municipality in the Western Region have retained their Executives to oversee the affairs of the group for the next four years.

The incumbent chairman, secretary and organiser, were all retained unopposed.

They are, Mr Thomas Kwame Baah, Mr Andrew Cudjoe and Mr Justin Akese.

Mr Joseph Kwame Tawiah, Western Regional secretary of CLOGSAG and Mr Emmanuel Gyan, Coordinating Director of Aowin witnessed the peaceful ceremony.

Mr Tawiah used the opportunity to enlighten members on plans the regional and national executives were embarking upon.

He advised members who have the intention to venture into politics or were already into politics, to refrain from that act because it's against the ethics of their profession, stressing that there was a Supreme Court ruling on June 14, 2017 pertaining the issue.

He further pleaded with members of the association to increase their premium on the CLOGSAG welfare fund to enable them get awesome benefits when on retirement.

The Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG asked members to embrace the formation of the Western Region CLOGSAG Welfare Fund as other regions have done same.

Mr Tawiah spurred members on to fill their Tier-2 forms as that would help them access the lump sum during retirement.

The Coordinating Director thanked members for their dedication to duty and promised to assist the executives during their tenure in office.

Addressing the members after the election, the Chairman elect, Mr Thomas Kwame Baah, was appreciative to members for the confidence they had in him and pledged to work hard.