Security Capo Seeks Collaboration To Address Security Threats

Brigadier-General Walter K. Amanie (Rtd), the Former Assistant Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, has called for collaborative efforts of security agencies to stem the tide of emerging security threats.

He said that security was no longer considered the preserve of the Military and the Police, stressing that in today's democratic dispensation, defence and security matters were assessed and managed in multi-dimensional approaches.

'The successful management of the emerging security environment also requires the combined efforts of the traditional security and the law and enforcement agencies at the regional and international level,' he added.

Brigadier-General Amanie made the call on Thursday in Accra at the graduation ceremony of the students of Junior Staff Course 69 of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College after successfully going through 18 weeks training in security issues.

The graduating students, included 52 officers from Botswana, Nigeria and Ghana from the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force, the national security, the Bureau of National Investigation and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

They were trained in four thematic areas: the assessment of the measures taken by government to improve on health delivery in Brong Ahafo Region in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals three.

The examination of the steps taken by the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to curb the menace of indiscipline among some staff of the civil service, which affects productivity in that Region.

The Assessment of the viability of government's initiatives of planting for food and jobs and the one district one factory as well as the assessment of the role of MMDA's in curbing illegal mining and logging in the same Region.

Brigadier-General Amanie said the training was to better position the officers to appreciate and effectively manage the multi-dimensional challenges that they were bound to face in their career endeavours.

He was optimistic that the training would equip the officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently in their respective countries.

He urged the officers to appreciate the need to build a cordial working relationship with members of the Police Service to provide the needed security and avoid any form of physical confrontation that may mar the image of the country.

Brigadier-General Amanie urged them to be steadfast and uphold their integrity to keep the good image of the profession.

Brigadier-General Michael Akpasu, the Assistant Commander, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College said the course was part of the College's modules to develop their leadership, analytical and communication skills, while providing foundation for their career development.

He said the officers participated in a two-week Internal Security and Counter Insurgency course dubbed: 'Exercise OMBUDSMAN' where they were practically exercised on internal security management.

Brigadier-General Akpasu, said the inclusion of the other security services had broadened collaboration to improve inter-service cooperation and interoperability.

Flight Lieutenant S.A Josephson emerged the overall best student and was presented with a plaque and a Huawei tablet. All the graduating students were presented with certificates. GNA