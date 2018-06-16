A man bought a bird, but after a week it hadn’t spoken. So he went back to the pet shop. “Try getting him a mirror,” the owner suggested. “They love to look at themselves. That will get him talking.” The man bought the mirror, but the bird still refused to speak. A week later, the man went back to the pet store.
“Okay, try this bell, the owner advised. “The music will bring out the talker in him.” A week later, the man returned.
“He finally said something!” he told the store owner. “He looked in his mirror, rang his bell, said a few words, then dropped dead off his perch.”
“Oh, no!” the owner yelled. “What did he say?” He said, “Doesn’t that pet shop have birdseed?”
A Man Who Bought A Bird
