Gold-Rated Performance By Obuasi SHS Leaves SDA, Salaga SHS Set For Early Exits

In the fourth completion of day five of the 2018 preliminaries of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Obuasi SHTS mined as much gold as they could, leaving the other two contenders to scavenge for the remaining resources.

Their 37 points at the end of the contest were too much of a headache for SDA SHS from Bekwai and Salaga SHS from the Northern Region.

The two schools scored 22 and 18 respectively but as the scores of other games stand, SDA can’t squeeze through even with all the anointing oil in Ghana.

The contest could only be described as a match in the first round as it saw the three contenders scoring 9-9-6; with Salaga trailing the others.

The second round decided the fate of the game after Obuasi used their gold mining skills from the gold hub of Ghana to mine all the points ahead of the others way through to the end of the contest.

If there’s any consolation for the losers it’s “there’s always next season.”

NNB - End of Round One

Obuasi SHTS: 09pts

Salaga SHS: 09pts

SDA SHS, Bekwai: 06pts

NNB - End of Round Two:

Obuasi SHTS: 19pts

Salaga SHS: 08pts

SDA SHS, Bekwai: 08pts

NNB – End Round Three

Obuasi SHTS: 21pts

Salaga SHS: 11pts

SDA SHS, Bekwai: 09pts

NNB - End of Round Four:

Obuasi SHTS: 31pts

SDA SHS, Bekwai: 19pts

Salaga SHS: 15pts

NNB - End of Contest:

Obuasi SHTS: 37pts

SDA SHS, Bekwai: 22pts

Salaga SHS: 18pts

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| [email protected]