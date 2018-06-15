Zongo Youth Protest Alleged Police killings At Kumasi Central Mosque

A group of Zongo Youth made their way to the Kumasi Central Mosque where the Edul Fitr prayers were on going to register their displeasure over what they described as the incessant killings of youth in the Zongo communities.

The group was prevented by the police from entering the inner section of the mosque.

The Ashanti Regional Minister and some other dignitaries were seated inside at the time.

The leader of the group, Seidu Mohammed, said authorities must intervene to stop the killing of Zongo Youth.

He referenced the alleged killing of one of their own by police in May , which he said has not been answered for.

“We want the government hierarchy; the President and Vice President to come and help us. The IGP [Inspector General of Police] must come here, otherwise, we will advise ourselves.”

“We have spoken to the police several times [on the killing] but nothing has happened. The police should tell us why they kill our own.

“When they catch thieves, they hold a press conference after a day. A month after killing one of our own, we haven’t heard from them. Where is the police PRO [Public Relations Officer]?” he queried.

