Staff Of Newmont’s Sub-Contractors Demand Better Working Conditions

Employees of Newmont Gold Ghana Limited’s sub-contractors at the Ahafo Mines in the Brong Ahafo Region, staged a demonstration against their employers and Newmont, demanding a review of their contracts and terms of conditions.

According to the workers, their employers have constantly denied them salary increments and grossly violated their rights.

The demonstrators blocked all entry routes to Newmont’s main plant causing heavy vehicular traffic.

They also burned car tyres at the Central Business District in Kenyasi as early as 1 am amidst singing and dancing.

They have resolved not to return to work until Newmont intervenes.

It took the intervention of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Anthony Mensah and Commander of the security personnel dispatched to maintain law and order to calm.

The protestors later agreed to present a petition to the management of Newmont at 4 pm.

Speaking to Citi News, leader of the demonstrators, Mr. Adu Boateng Richard said even though they had sacrificed their lands and farms for Newmont, their sub-contractors are only compensating them with meager salaries.

He said the hourly wage rate of GHc 3.80 pesewas for the local-local employees, general workers and helpers category was woefully inadequate.

“We have realized Newmont contractors are cheating us and we have dialogued with them severally with various stakeholders to no avail, hence the demonstration today. We are therefore calling on Newmont to instruct the local contractors to increase their salary rate from an hourly minimum of GHc 4.15 pesewas to GHc 15.00 in accordance with Newmont's own communiqué dated 7th and 17th May, 2018. The GHc 4.15 pesewas cannot be compared to our colleagues the nationals who are given Ghc 20.00 to Ghc 25.00 per hour”.

He further accused the companies of not paying them rent, risk and redundancy allowances.

Mr. Boateng Richard also accused the companies of not offering job opportunities to the indigenes with the excuse that they did not have the required skills and qualifications.

“They deliberately employ non-indigenes into more lucrative, secured, strategic and permanent positions to the neglect of us the indigenes with the excuse that we do not have the qualification and experience. This is a big lie”, he retorted.

He therefore called on government and stakeholders to come to their aid.

The General Manager of NGGL-Ahafo Mines, Bernard Wessel, assured the demonstrators their concerns will be forwarded to the companies concerned for redress and appealed to them to exercise restraint.

He encouraged them to continue dialoguing with their employers to ensure they reach a compromise for the mutual development of the area.

