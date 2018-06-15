Freight Forwarders Tells Gov’t To Free Up Traffic At The Ports

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders has suggested that the government would be better served focusing on devising measures that will free up traffic at the ports, in the wake of the government’s announcement of the joint inspection policy.

The Vice President on Thursday announced that inspecting agencies at the ports will be reduced from 16 to 3.

Speaking at the MOBEX Tech Expo, the Vice President indicated that this decision will enhance efficiency at the country’s ports.

The only three agencies to now undertake the inspections will be the Ghana Standards Authority, the Food and Drugs and Authority and the Customs Division.

The National Security and the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), are only expected to join as and when it becomes necessary.

Economic Adviser to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako said these institutions will collaborate to also reduce clearing time at the ports.

However a member of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarder's technical committee, Mr. Johnny Martey believes “the most important thing is to left traffic flow at the ports.”

Mr. Martey also revealed that with the introduction of the digital address system, plans are far advanced to allow customers to pick up containers and send them to their warehouses personally.

According to him, the digital address system also this gives custom officials the opportunity to monitor where containers have been sent.

“We are also looking at where customers can actually pick containers and take to their warehouses, with the advent of the digital address systems at least customers can actually know where their containers would have been taken to”

“If they can activate and help people to do more of premises examination that is it will be taken to your premises and that kind of services. And all the other agents will follow up there. Those are some of the issues we know that will de-congest the ports”

Mr. Martey said although government's move at consolidating the agency inspection points at the ports is laudable, the state should also consider other protocols such as premises examination in order to de-congest the ports.

