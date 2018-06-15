Akufo-Addo: Don’t Take Muslim-Christian Bonds For Granted

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians not to take the nation’s religious tolerance for granted.

Speaking at the Eid Prayers held at the Independence Square on Friday, he said, “when it comes to the spirit of living together, we are the envy of many nations.”

“…our country stands unique in West Africa, both in terms of inter and intrareligious co-operation. Ghana is home to persons of virtually every religious denomination. They all go about their religious practices without hindrance,” President Akufo-Addo remarked.

The President noted that as part of Eid celebrations today, “many Muslim homes will play host to Christian neighbours and friends, as we all eat and drink and share in the glory of God.”

He views the fact he has a Muslim vice president as further evidence of Ghana’s religious tolerance.

“I have a Cabinet made up of Muslims and Christians, and in which both Christian and Muslim prayers are said at every meeting,” the President added.

Such arrangements are rare in many countries around the world, and we ought to be proud of ourselves for being capable of doing such things. Even so, we must not be complacent.”

He charged Ghanaians to guard these freedoms with “eternal vigilance.”

” I urge you to be on the look-out for trouble makers and hate preachers amongst us. The security agencies will not hesitate to deal with those who incite hate, not even if they do so in the name of Islam or Christianity.”

My government remains committed to the welfare of the Muslim community in Ghana. The Vice President, that worthy son of Islam, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, continues to engage with Muslim communities around the country, so that we are constantly keeping abreast with the challenges of Muslim communities,” he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also paid tribute to the leadership of the National Chief Imam, Shaykh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

