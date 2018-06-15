Eid-ul-fitr: Be measured in celebration - Prestea MP

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region and a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has urged the Muslims to be measured in their celebration as they mark the end of Ramadan.

Hon. Lawyer (Mrs.) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Wishes All Muslims Eid Ul Mubarak

Today marks the height of a very important spiritual exercise imposed on all Muslims by the Holy Quran and as we sight the crescent signifying the end of the 30 solid days of fasting and spiritual renewal I wish all Muslims across the country especially those in Prestea Huni Valley Constituency a very Merry Eid Ul Mubarak.

May the Almighty Allah on this special occasion of Eid be gracious unto us all and bless us exceedingly and abundantly. It is a joyous occasion and we are all happy that we are alive to witness yet another Eid.

My little advice to all especially the youth is that let us be measured in our celebration in line with the spirit of this very important occasion.

As we revel do not let us lose sight of the fact that Insha Allah there are many more Eids to come and we cannot afford to be irresponsible in celebrating this particular Eid which has found us well.

Let me once again wish all a happy Eid Ul Mubarak. May the Almighty Allah continue to bless us all.