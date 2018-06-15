Eid-Ul-Fitr: AAA Foundation Donates To Muslim community

The Alexander Akwasi Acquah Foundation (AAAF) presented 40 pieces of wax prints to the Muslim community in Oda in the Birim Central Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region Friday.

The presentation, which was done by businessman Alexander Akwasi Acquah, founder of foundation, is to commemorate the end of the month-long Ramadan period which is climaxed with the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr today.

It is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving and the observance of Eid Prayers to thank the Almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan, during which time, they intensified their supplications and good deeds.

Presenting the items to the leaders, Mr. Akwasi Acquah who is also the Chief executive Officer of The Community Hospitals Group, urged the Mulsim youth to take advantage of the Birim Central Education Fund powered by the AAAF, to continue their education at the tertiary level.

The Birim Central Education Fund was launched recently by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who is also a former Member of Parliament for the Akyem Oda Constituency.

Mr. Acquah reiterated a call by Mr. Osafo Maafo, for religious leaders to support the education fund so that many of the youth can benefit from it.

The items were received on behalf of the Muslim community by Awudu Issaka, who doubled as the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Oda.