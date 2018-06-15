Bawumia Hints Of Incident Free Hajj

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated government’s commitment to organize an incident-free Hajj this year.

According to him, government has not increased Hajj fares and is putting in place adequate measures to ensure that all prospective pilgrims will have a safe trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing a large congregation at the Tamale Jubilee Park marking the end of the Ramadan season.

Realizing that religious tolerance is the key to nation building, he emphasized the need to deepen peace, unity and national cohesion.

He commended the Muslim Clergy for their peaceful conduct during the Ramadan period.

“Our Imams and chiefs should continue to serve as Ambassadors of peace. Continue with your good work towards sustaining peace and unity.”

He warned that government will not entertain any acts of lawlessness.

“We are practicing an all inclusive government. Parents and guardians should take advantage of available programmes to educate their children to be responsible citizens.”

He said the Tamale City interchange project will soon commence.

He reassured that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will continue to show good leadership that will inure to the benefit of all.

According to him, the implementation of free senior high school, the Nation Builders Corps, the Planting for Food and Jobs among other programmes are geared towards improving the well-being of Ghanaians.