Engage In More Physical Exercise--Public Urged

Prof Jeff Houck

Ghanaians have been admonished to constantly exercise their bodies in order to avoid contracting lifestyle diseases and also live longer.

Prof Jeff Houck from George Fox University School of Physical Therapy, Portland Oregon, United States (US) gave the advice during a free health screening at the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi.

Prof Houck, who led a team from the US to conduct the health screening exercise, mentioned that regular exercise and good nutrition are key to healthy living.

“Regular exercise of the body is more power and efficient for the human being than the person constantly taking medicine,” he said.

However, Prof Houck warned that people who do not exercise their bodies regularly have the potential of developing various diseases in their lifetime.

He added that people who don't exercise their bodies and neglect good nutrition habit stand the highest chance of developing high blood pressure, which causes stroke.

Prof Houck also admonished the citizenry to constantly visit the hospital and screen for diseases like blood pressure so they can live long.