Tarkwa MP wishes Muslims a happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region has extended his goodwill message to all Muslims across the globe as they end the period of fasting today.

Ramadan is a fasting period of the 9th month on the Islamic Calendar and its celebration is being observed by all practicing Muslims across the world.

In his goodwill message to the Muslims, the MP advocated for inclusiveness and cohesion among the Muslims especially his constituents.

"Let our diversity be our inspiration as we continue to forge a stronger, inclusive and cohesive working environment for all", he stated.

According to him, the month of Ramadan is a significant journey of spiritual re-birth and intense reflection.

He, therefore urged all Muslims in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and around the world personify great values of compassion, respect, kindness and co-existence.

Below is the full statement

For Immediate Release

Hon. George Mireku Duker Wishes all Muslims Happy Eid UI Mubarak

As-salamalaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatu (May the peace, Mercy and blessings of Allah be with you). The month of Ramadan is a significant journey of spiritual re-birth and intense reflection.

Muslims in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and around the world personifies great values of compassion, respect, kindness and co-existence.

Values that we hold dear as a people.

As we celebrate Eid-ul-fitr let us reaffirm our devotion to these values that are the very foundations of Wassa Fiase.

Let our diversity be our inspiration as we continue to forge a stronger, inclusive and cohesive working environment for all.

On behalf of my constituents and myself I wish you all Eid Mubarak.

Signed!

Hon. George Mireku Duker

MP, Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Source: Daniel Kaku