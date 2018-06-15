Ban Individuals Who Import Prohibited Goods – Former GPHA Boss

Former Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), Lawyer Richard Anamoo is pushing for a ban to be imposed on companies and individuals who import prohibited goods into the country.

Legislative instrument 1580 passed in 1984 prohibits the importation of certain items particularly used undergarments, used mattresses and other goods that could pose health and safety risks.

Currently the laws of the country demand that a company caught importing prohibited goods into the country gets a ban as an entity but not the individual who owns the company itself.

But the former director General of GPHA insists the individuals who own those companies that import those prohibited goods should be critically looked at if we want to win the fight against importation of banned goods.

Speaking to Class fm on why he is advocating for the ban, Lawyer Anamoo emphasized that that the implementation to the Tax Identification Number Regime will help identify people who flout the ban so that they will be dealt with.

“Now that we have the Tin Number attached to the individuals or companies and whatever, once you are caught you should be banned completely. You as a person he emphasized.

He is also backing that it is should not be so easy a question of just collecting and burning prohibited goods, but what we do to that person or institution that knew that they should not have brought them but yet brought them here should be dealt with.

“It should be the individual who owns the company that should be banned to deny him or her of setting up a different company and engage in the same thing or simple change the name of the company and continue unnoticed”.