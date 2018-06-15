GLICO Gets National Sales Head

The Managing Director of GLICO General Insurance Co. Ltd. (GLICO General), Andrew Achampong-Kyei, has appointed Angela Asante as head of national sales.

This appointment is in line with the new Managing Director's ambition to improve GLICO General's ranking in the non-life sector.

Prior to Mrs. Asante's appointment as head of national sales, she was the Head of Reinsurance at GLICO General; a position she held for four years and consistently added value to the business year on year.

Mrs. Angela Asante joined GLICO General in 2011, having worked with Santander Bank PLC, United Kingdom as a retail banker for close to three years.

She has extensive work experience in the insurance industry and has progressively played various roles at GLICO General.

Prior to becoming the Head of Reinsurance, Mrs. Asante was the head of the Retail Workgroup Department at GLICO General responsible for individual business lines and customer service delivery.

Mrs. Asante is a chartered insurer and an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, United Kingdom.

She holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Northampton University, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Currently, Mrs. Asante is the General Secretary of the Chartered Insurers Ladies Association of Ghana (CILAG) and a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG).

Mrs. Angela Asante has actively participated and benefited from several insurance training courses with reputable institutions such as Munich Re, African Re, Continental Re, Ghana Re, Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), African Insurance Organisation (AIO), among others.

The newly appointed head of national sales brings on board a wealth of practical experience in technical underwriting, customer relations and reinsurance to coordinate and promote sales of GLICO General's products and services to achieve GLICO's “brand of choice” vision in Ghana and beyond.

GLICO General is a member of GLICO Group and provides innovative and quality non-life insurance products and services for the insurable Ghanaian people.

In the last decade, the company has grown to become the sixth best industry player, and it is ambitiously striving to move up the general insurance sector ranking.

