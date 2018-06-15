I Never Saw Dead Bodies Of My Twins

The father of a twin who has gone missing at Ridge Hospital in Accra has said, he never saw the corpse of his supposedly dead baby as alleged by the hospital authorities.

John Gabulja also said it is false that the hospital lost contact with him for over a month after the death of his baby for which reason they disposed off the baby as “due process” required.

“It is not true…I was at the hospital every single day until June 12 and the baby died on May 16 so it is not even a month yet,” Mr Gabulja told Animwaa Addo on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Friday.

However, according to medical director of the hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Sorofonyo, the baby died on May 14 and the father, Mr Gabulja was made to see the baby and given the chance to take the corpse home for burial.

Dr Sorofonyo told Emefa Apawu on Newsnite Thursday that, the father declined to take the corpse and said he will get back to the hospital authorities.

He added that after a month of not hearing from Gabulja, they took the baby to the morgue as required by the hospital’s policy.

“We even made announcements on the airwaves,” he said. Dr Sorofonyo was, however, unable to tell which airwave the said announcement was made.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Gabulja questioned the logic of Dr Sorofonyo, saying that he was present at the hospital for the entire period and therefore, the authorities could have talked to him before taking the supposedly dead baby to the morgue.

He said his wife was on admission at the hospital for the entire time with the other twin baby so the hospital’s claim that they couldn’t contact them to take their corpse is not true.

“They haven’t even told me the cause of death, all that the doctor said was 'it is an unfortunate death',” he lamented.

“They also made me sign a document saying that I have been counselled,” he said

Background

On May 10, John Gabulja says he received a phone call from his pregnant wife who was experiencing stomach pains. She was 31 weeks pregnant.

He left work and rushed to her side, then proceeded to the Ridge Hospital. Shortly after being admitted, she delivered twin girls, but because they were born premature, they were placed in incubators.

Hospital authorities claim one of the babies died but Mr Gabulja says he has since not seen the body of the supposedly dead baby.

He says the authorities told him not to worry about the dead baby but just focus on the living one.

