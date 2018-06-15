JUSAG Accuses Gov’t Of Violating Constitutional Provisions

President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey

The Judicial Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has accused Government of Violating Constitutional Provisions that require Government to provide certain needs of the Judicial Staff.

“Consistently over the years, Government have starved the Judiciary, Government have Violated Constitutional Provisions that require of Government not to vary a budgetary needs of the Judicial Service”, said Alex Nartey the President of JUSAG.

The Judicial staff association in relating to the Governments violation of those provisions is threatening to lay down their tools over lack of basic essentials like stationaries to work with as well as fuel allowances owed them by Government.

According to the President of the Association Alex Nartey, the National Executive Committee will make a decision to hit the street by close of June 29th if Government fail to meet their demands.

Speaking at a ceremony to induct newly elected executives of the Association, Mr. Nartey expressed frustration over the Governments delay in providing the association with basic materials to work with to enhance Justice delivery.

In addition they are pushing for an increase of their internally generated fund retained by the Judiciary from 30% to 80% to aid them get enough funds to manage the affairs of their association.

“The current 30% internally generated fund retained by the Judicial Service be reviewed upward by Government to 80% in the meantime whiles we look forward to a 100% retention sooner”.

He bemoaned that some of their workers currently do not even have basic stationary to administer the daily responsibilities of the Judicial Service for the Judiciary and the Judicial Service.