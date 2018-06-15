Rawlings, Mahama Wish Muslims Well At Eid

Former president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings have congratulated Muslims for the successful conclusion of their month-long Ramadan fast.

In a statement issued in Accra on Friday, the couple commended Muslims for their month-long dedication to the purity of mind, though t and action throughout the period.

“Your fasting period allows you to commune directly with Allah, cleanses us of negativity, strengthens the faith and offers our community success in all its endeavours.”

The couple expressed appreciation to the Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders in the country who continuously interceeded for the country during the period of the fasting and urged all Muslims to maintain a positive outlook even after the fasting and continue to pray for God’s guidance and blessings upon Ghanaians.

“We thank the Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu, various Muslim leaders and the entire Muslim community for interceding on behalf of the whole country. As we break the fast let us continue to maintain a positive outlook in all we do and seek Allah's guidance and blessing to enable us to pursue our daily lives in peace and unity,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, former president John Mahama has said that he is confident that the country and its people will prosper following the intercession of Muslims for all Ghanaian during the Ramadan.

Former president, John Mahama

He said the Ramadan reminds Muslims to reorient themselves and embrace positive values such as sacrifice and compassion, adding that, all must be guided by the values to ensure good relationships.