Ga West MCE Supports Muslims

Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has donated food items to Muslims in both Ga North and Ga west municipal Assembly ahead of this year's Eid-ul Fitr celebrations.

The items; were presented by the MCE at the Assembly, and were witnessed by a gathering of Muslims from various mosques in the Metropolis.

Present at the Assembly to receive the donations were Alhajj Abdu Rahma, Ga West Chief Imam, Alhaji Kamil Hussain, the Greater Accra Regional NASARA co-ordinator and a number of Muslims.

The items donated were 60 Bags of rice and 40 Cartons of cooking oil to both municipalities.

The MCE also gave five Bags of rice and three Cartons of cooking oil to the Muslim staff working in the Assembly.

The donation was meant to be distributed to individuals and the mosques dotted across the municipalities.

Mr Wilkinson, presenting the items, said it was to support the Muslim community during their month-long fast and said the Assembly deemed it appropriate to donate the items and encouraged Muslims to pray for the Metropolis and the Nation as Ramadan was a special period in the Islamic Religion.

Mr Wilkinson wished all Muslims a happy Eid Mubarak and urged them to be cautious in their celebrations by exhibiting a peaceful atmosphere and also desist from any negative activity.

Alhajj Rahma, who received the items on behalf of the Muslim community, expressed gratitude to the assembly and promised to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the MCE and the Nation at large for the kind gesture.