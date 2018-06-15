Unscrupulous Citizens Stealing Tools Meant For Sanitation Campaign

Mr Justice Owusu Ansah - Pobee, Dormaa Municipal Environmental Health Officer has decried the attitude of participants in the sanitation day exercise who frequently pilfere sanitary tools and equipment in the Municipality during the monthly exercise.

He said the trend was alarming and having a negative effect on the organisation of the event in the Municipality as huge sums of money had to be allocated and arranged for the procurement of new tools to replace the missing items whenever it was organised.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dormaa Ahenkro he said the situation was compounded by the inability to identify, monitor and track the work of the participants as they were put in separate groups and worked at different locations in the Municipality simultaneously.

"In fact every time the sanitation exercise is held, this has become a norm. We complete the exercise only to realise that some of the tools are missing and cannot be traced. This is a major challenge we are battling with", he added.

He said he was highly suspicious of the participants who took part in the exercise and blamed them for their bad behaviour.

Mr Pobi cautioned such people to desist from that habits and attitude of turning the exercise into a platform for mischief and wrongdoing.

The Municipal Environment Health Officer stated that his outfit was putting in place measures to find an antidote to the problem.