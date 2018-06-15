Dr Obengfo Heads To High Court For Bail

Defence counsels for Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital on Thursday moved to the High Court to secure bail for the 'ailing' medical practitioner who is being held for murder.

Dr Obeng-Andoh aka Dr Obengfo is being held for allegedly murdering Ms Stacy Offei Darko, deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP) who had visited his medical facility for his services.

At the High Court Dr Morris Ankrah who led the defence team, was unable to move the application for bail because the Attorney General was only served with hearing notice on June 13.

Dr Ankrah said the Circuit Court had admitted his client to GH 50,000 in the matter in which Dr Obengfo is being held for allegedly practice without licence and operating health facility without authority.

Dr Obengfo who is on admission at the Greater Accra Hospital has however been remanded by the District Court over the murder charge.

Ms Frances H. Ansah, a Senior State Attorney who was in court over a different matter prayed but held brief for the AG prayed the court for a short adjournment because the Attorney General might have not received the hearing notice.

Ms Ansah said the adjournment would enable the Attorney General's Office to respond to the bail application.

The trial Judge, Mr Justice Kofi Dorgu urged defence counsel to condition the mind of his client that the bail application would take some time.

The trial judge adjourned the matter to June 21 to enable the Office of the Attorney General file its response to Dr Obengfo's bail appllication.

Dr Obengfo has been remanded into Police custody over the death of Stacy Offei Darko, the Deputy Chief Executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) by an Accra District Court.

The 49-year-old presently unlicensed medical practitioner allegedly performed a surgery on Ms Offei Darko, whose office operates from the Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency.

Facing a charge of murder, Dr Obeng-Andoh is also on admission at the Police Hospital over a medical condition.

His plea is yet to be taken by the Accra District Court.

With him in the dock was Edward Amponsah, a cleaner at the hospital, who is being held for impersonation.

Amponsah's plea has been preserved and he has been remanded into custody by the Court.

The facts as narrated by Prosecution was that complainant, Nana Akosua Animah, mother of Ms Offei Darko, aged 37, resides at Michel Camp, Tema.

On May 20, this year, Stacy went to Dr Obeng-Andoh's Hospital for a Liposuction and Fat Transfer Surgery, but she died at about 1600 hours, the following day.

On May 22, based on the orders of Dr Obeng-Andoh, Amponsah sent the body to three different mortuary facilities, but the body was rejected with the reason that her relative must be present before she could be accepted in those morgues.

Amponsah, subsequently, sent the body to the Saint Gregory Hospital Mortuary, at Buduburam, where he falsely presented himself to the Morgue attendant as the biological brother of Stacy and thus authorised that the body be embalmed.

The body was then stored in the morgue without the knowledge of Stacy's actual relatives or the Police.

Her family however got wind of the incident on May 24, and suspecting foul play, they reported the matter to the Police.

When the Police proceeded to the morgue and inspected the body; it found multiple fresh surgery scars on some parts of Stacy's body.

The body was then transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and the suspects were later picked up by the Police, the Prosecution said.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA