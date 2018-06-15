Parents Urged To Stop Attacking Teachers

Ms Dora Agyemang Kwakye, the Eastern Regional Manager of the Methodist Education Unit, has appealed to parents to stop attacking teachers or insulting teachers of their wards in their homes or in the presence of their children.

He said such practices tend to reduce the confidence of their children in their teachers and this negatively affects discipline in the schools.

This was contained in a speech read on her behalf at the graduation ceremony of pupils of Wesley Junior High School (JHS) at Koforidua.

Ms Kwakye urged parents to endeavour to listen to teachers of their ward when the children come home to make any complains about them.

Very Reverend (Rev) Joseph Duah Dodd, Local Manager of Methodist Schools, urged the graduates to set meaningful goals to guide them as they grow.

He said they have just begun their journey in life and that there would always be obstacles before them and urged them to be focused and never allow the obstacles to stop them from reaching their goals.

Very Reverend Dodd thanked the parents of the school children for supporting the Wesley JHS to construct a canteen and an ICT Centre for the school.

The guest speaker at the function, Rev Amos Odoom of the Ghana Senior High School (SHS) called for community participation in the education of children in the country to supplement the efforts of government.

He called on the church to ensure that moral upbringing is inculcated into the curriculum of the school to ensure good moral upbringing in schools.

Rev Odoon said it is unfortunate that many parents have not realized their cardinal role in the education of their children as they have refused to pay attention to the required needs of their wards.

He called for effective collaboration between all stakeholders in education to ensure that the Ghanaian child receives the best education.

Mrs Elizabeth Oye Bossman, former headmistress of the school, warned the graduates that between their graduation and the time that their results would be in, they would be faced with many temptations and urged them to remain focused.

She also advised them to avoid walking in the company of bad boys and girls.

Ms Freda Laako Opata, the headmistress of the school, assured the graduates that as they move on to higher levels of education, they are bound to face many challenges.

She expressed the hope that the training that they had received in the school would help them to face their challenges.

GNA