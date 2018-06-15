Photo Of The Week: The World Cup In Ghana Is The National Science And Maths Quiz

This photo is not a soccer fan cheering his favourite football team. No.

Ghana is not participating in the World Cup in Russia for the first time since 2006. But at the University of Ghana, 135 Senior High Schools have gathered to contest for the coveted National Science and Maths Quiz trophy.

The competition has a huge following on social media where old students are seeking bragging rights and another arsenal in their debate armoury.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com