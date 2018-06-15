No Bed Syndrome Is Systemic - GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on government to increase funding for the health sector and emergency services in particular as part of measures to solve the no bed syndrome that has gripped the country’s leading hospitals.

The syndrome has led to a number of needless deaths with the recent being a 70-year-old who died in his car after being turned away from six public health facilities over lack of beds.

Mr Prince Anthony Opoku Acheampon’s death has angered a number of people including Members of Parliament who have since begun a campaign to end the no bed syndrome.

The Ghana Health Service has also instituted an investigation to ascertain the circumstances under which the 70-year-old died.

But even before the Health Service will come out with its findings., the GMA says the no bed syndrome is a systemic problem which the government must address.

The GMA lamented what it says is the lack of "functional" emergency department in hospitals and clinics.

The GMA in a statement said: “The ministry of health must ensure the successful implementation of the Accident and Emergency Services Guidelines developed in 2011.”

The GMA also admitted poor attitudes of health personnel, as well as ill-motivated and understaffed health workers, can add also complicate matters.

The Association also called for the immediate training of emergency health personnel to be able to man existing emergency rooms.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|NG