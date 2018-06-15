Why White People Learning What It Takes To Be An African?

Why so many white people now interested in the diversity of culture? Photo credit: Ghana media

The media plays an important role in the society; unfortunately many don’t see it in that way, because of the type of news they disseminate to the public. I was quite impressed and amazed when I met a white man telling me about his visit to Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The fact that he could even speak some of the languages inspired me to find out his reasons for leaving his continent of luxury to a strange hard living continent like Africa.

“If a white man comes to live in Africa for six months or a year, the Western media hails him brave and adventurous, with publication appearing in the newspapers, but the same places I visited are where Africans have lived from generation to generation but the media fails to praise them on the same issue,” said the white man. He is right.

There is crime everywhere in the world, especially Italy, Britain, Columbia, Brazil, and America, but the media has made South Africa the most dangerous country on earth.

Every year thousands of Europeans travel to Africa, just because they want to know how Africans live, despite the lack of electricity in many villages, medical facilities, water shortage and poor sanitation.

It is amazing to see many white people on African streets, with families interacting and learning many things including how to make African meals. Surprisingly some participate in cultural and festival activities dressed in African fashions, especially in Kente cloth.

Despite the lack of teachers and poor educational facilities, an African child can be able to tell one geographically, the capital city of every country in the world, yet ask a white child of the same age, the capital city of Ghana, Sierra Leone, South Africa or any African country.

He will tell you “I don’t know,” with quick remarks “Africa is poor,” because that’s all that his geography teacher has taught him.

I am hundred percent sure that if African and European children meet in a quiz competition, the African children would win because they know much about Europe and America than what European and American children know about Africa.

This is not an exaggeration but simple facts. Imagine an African student of sixteen in a Belgium school, who doesn’t even know who Patrice Lumumba was, even though her parents come from Congo. This is a tragedy, not sadness. I didn’t blame her because teachers have failed to teach European students enough about Africa.

I wish exchange of program in education and on moral issues, would take some European children to Africa, to learn the reason why despite immense poverty in many parts of Africa, students don’t smoke, commit suicide, no teenage pregnancy, no shooting, stabbing and above all the reason why respect exists in African schools than any school in Europe and America.