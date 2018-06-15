Kwesi Nyantakyi Implicated Himself Not Tiger Eye PI – Anas

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has debunked claims that he unfairly entrapped embattled former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, to make the damning comments he made in his latest investigative film, titled ‘Number12’.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has lost his standing and all positions in local and international football after Anas Aremeyaw screened his latest exposé which focused on corruption in Ghana football.

Among several revelations, Anas’ Tiger Eye PI, captured Kwesi Nyantakyi detailing how he was going to personally benefit from a supposed $15 million sponsorship money for Ghana's league.

Nyantakyi, also detailed to the supposed investor, how he [the investor] could be given several government contracts if he pays bribes to some key government officials such as Ghana’s President and the Vice President.

While many have hailed Anas Aremeyaw Anas for the exposé, others have criticized his method of operation, describing it as entrapment.

But Anas, at a public forum at the University of Ghana earlier today [Thursday] said he did not force Kwesi Nyantakyi to make the damning claims.

According to him, Kwesi Nyantakyi on his own volition made the comments without it being solicited.

“Those who think we just carry the camera and do what we do, it is untrue. We play by the rules that is why are able to play on the international stage. Again, we will open up ourselves for scrutiny. People have spoken about entrapment and all that… they make specific reference to our encounter with Kwesi Nyantakyi. The man [was] welcomed from the Airport, he gets into his hotel room and the first thing he tells us is how to scam the GFA, it gives us a proper procedure, something I did not even know and takes you through a lecture on how you can form a shell company to fleece money of the investors,” Anas said.

“This was unsolicited. I'm not a football person…People make it seem as if I forced him to speak. He gave me the information. I didn't even ask for it… By the time we could say jack, the man had mentioned and dropped names,” he added.

Although Kwesi Nyantakyi is serving a 90-day ban from FIFA, Anas wants him to be banned for life for the misconduct.

Anas in a 10-page petition to the world football governing body indicated that the audio-visual evidence gathered by himself and his TigerEye PI team showed that Mr. Nyantakyi had breached a number of FIFA's regulations and codes, warranting a lifetime ban from all football activities.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his position as president of the GFA, President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, FIFA Council, Vice President of CAF, and FIFA Associations Committee Member.

He is still being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service following a complaint filed by President Akufo-Addo after watching excerpts of Anas' video that showed the former using the president's name to persuade foreign investors to part with $12 million in order to facilitate the approval of government contracts for them.

The government has initiated moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

It has also set up a 5-member interim committee to manage football in the country after securing a 10-day injunction on the Ghana Football Association.

Anas has again petitioned the Bank of Ghana, EOCO and other institutions to investigate Mr. Nyantakyi for money laundering.

