Pray for the peace of Ghana - Jomoro MCE 

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Mr. Ernest Kofie has urged Muslims to continue to pray to sustain the peace in the country.

He reminded Muslims that peaceful co-existence with other people will foster unity and accelerated national development.

Mr. Ernest Kofie who led a delegation from the Assembly said this when he presented 37 bags of rice, bottles of frytol cooking oil and other assorted items to the Muslim community in the area.

The gesture formed part of his solidarity to the Muslims as they climax the month of Ramadan with the Eid-Ul-Fitr, the feast of giving alms to the poor and needy.

The MCE gave thanks to Allah for leading the Muslims through the fasting period and expressed the hope that the donation will go a long way to fortify the relationship between them.

He appealed passionately to the Muslim community to eschew violence in their respective areas, and support the campaign being waged for peace and harmony to reign in the country.

He also urged the Muslims to stay away from negative tendencies, since they tarnished the image of Islam.

He therefore prevailed upon the Muslims to remember President Akufo-Addo, the MP of the area and NPP government in prayers so that they can deliver and work for the development all and sundry desires.

"We seek prayers for Jomoro Municipality, the MP, pray for for Ghana especially the President and his government", he pleaded

He used the occasion to explain government policies to them and said the NPP government is performing well and also assured them that government would do everything possible to improve their living conditions.

He used the occasion to thank the MP for the area, Hon Paul Essien for donating bags of sugar and bags of rice to the Muslims when the fasting period started and also promised to support some Muslims who will get opportunity to go to Mecca this year for the Hajji.

"I will liaise with the Municipal Chief Iman to support some Muslims will go to Mecca for Hajji", he assured.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslims who converged at Half Assini, the Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Mohammed Sulemana thanked Allah for sustaining them throughout the period of fasting and prayers.

He thanked the MCE and Assembly for the gesture adding that it would boost their strength after the fasting period.

Alhaji Sulemana said the Muslims would continue to intercede for the nation in prayers for peace and rapid socio-economic development.

He asked Muslims to be law-abiding and seek the face of Allah in all their endeavours.

He also encouraged government not to relent on striving to work for the development of the nation regardless of the abusive languages and attacks meted out to public officials on the airwaves adding that since the government respects the Islamic Community they would also support them in prayers to the Ghanaian people.

He revealed that the MCE and MP are doing well for supporting their children education.

Alhaji Sulemana indicated that Ramadan is a fasting period of the 9th month on the Islamic Calendar which according to him every good deed done in the time of Ramadan is rewarded adding that the all gracious Allah would reward the President, Hon. MCE and the Assembly immensely for the donation.

"We pray for the good health of the MP, the NPP Jomoro Constituency Executives, the good people of Jomoro and Ghana. We also pray for Hon. Ernest Kofie, the NPP government especially President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia", the Iman prayed.

The MCE was accompanied by the staff of the Jomoro Municipal Assembly, opinion leaders, NPP Jomoro Constituency Executives, the media and among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku

Img 20180614 143715

Img 20180614 143715

Img 20180614 143900

Img 20180614 143818

Img 20180614 144159

Img 20180614 143725

Img 20180614 141605

Img 20180614 143313