Essay: Life misused - Part 2

The evil himself, not by his own might, used by the demons that are all around us sliding into bodies and souls to destroy people and future.

It was ringing at the door. Both starred at each other asking themselves who could it be; her husband which soul was about to catch them in the act, a punishment from GOD for their sinful life? He was sliding his dick out from her pussy, got up, and whispered she should lie down quietly, he would handle the situation. Her look went between his legs; indeed, she was smiling a bit as the normal size of his dick was less than the balls hanging down in their wrinkled bag. For a white man her husband`s dick was enormous, in certain positions too much for her always touching her womb wanting to enter. Unlike a black man, and she had several before, her husband always tried to ensure she had her orgasm and not only the old in and out procedure to release sperm after sperm to feel happy in life and the king of the jungle. On the day she had arrived in Hamburg, her string tanga was wet; reaching her new home she had to sit on the slightly curved dick that felt so good for taking her in his favorite position, the doggy style. He loved this positon as it gave him freedom to move her around, holding her tight at the bones of her waist and not the soft parts, her muscles. Firm and mighty his grip was. With his hands he would touch her nipples, squeeze them with the right pressure and from time to time massage her tiggler to give her pleasure.

Her boy-friend had reached the door; saw his drunken neighbor hammering against his door to come in. She gave him a sign to ignore the old fool that got pissed several times a week trying to forget the untimely death of his beloved wife that had been all to him and his five children, that had been the rock in his life; without her, he had lost hope and sense to live on a normal life. Even his children were not able to comfort and support him and carry him along into a stable tomorrow. They only were the products of his love, and that love was gone, so his hope and meaning in and sense for life was gone.

With a white towel around his waist did her boy-friend open the door, looked at his neighbor with broken heart and shoulders pointing down to the grey stones of the staircase. He lifted his head up, looked into his weary eyes, touched his powerless body, spoke the usual words to him of encouragement and leading him to his own apartment, grabbing out the keys from his right pocket and laid him unto his own bed.

He returned to his bed with a weak dick. She knew she had to give all she could to end her plan and get what she wanted, her pregnancy; at any cost. She made him lay down before her, put a pillow under his bottom, looked at his balls that somehow looked funny to her in their beg, but she knew, in that bag with the two balls her happiness would come out from, her own child, the right to stay in Germany with a residence permit she had wanted so much and had worked for long time for with all her spirit and her combination of praying to GOD and the evilness.

She draw back his foreskin, firmly grabbed his dick all around, hesitated for a second seeing the opening of his dick knowing when she would sucked that part, the taste of his pee would enter her body; not pleasant with that man at all. At least he was able to shave himself always before they came together for enjoyment. With each stock of her tongue she felt and saw how the dick came back to its old strength and grew inch by inch. The blood was truly flowing from his brain into his happiness making stick. He did not know what she had wanted from him. For him it was body happiness and exercise; for her it was cold blooded execution of a plan to safeguard her future.

She laid on her back, legs wide opened. He pushed his hard dick into her wet pussy; her nipples were stone hard, she was ready. His breath was going deep and heavy. His face was full of hard work on a body that was demanding, taking all the best out of him; he didn`t want to fail.

Her husband had to leave the apartment once again restless, senescing something terrible went wrong. Always when he was stressed, he had to exercise, even in the rain; and it was not stopping raining in that night. His heart was pumping, his brain was hurting him, thoughts rushed through his mind like at a cross road in an Arab city with no traffic light, every thought did what it wanted with him.

She was feeling her boy-friend would come out of her pussy. Yes indeed, he did. She got angry praying the idiot, as she shouted on him inside her soul, would not lose his sperm on the bed sheet. When his dick entered her wide open pussy again, she was relieved, time for the last round to hear his heavy breath above her and to get it over with.

Her nipples were standing hard when she saw her mother Philister appearing before her very own eyes shouting on her. She was seeing her standing outside her mad hut at the grave of her husband, the fucking girl`s father. Years back they had buried him there on the small land her grandfather once had bought for the family. A plot of land in a small village, 45 minutes’ walk into the bush from the nearest main road with a sugar factory closed down because of corruption. Her mother pointed down unto the grave of her husband saying together they had given six children life. Robert had died at young age, the sibling behind her. When her father became a drunkener and because of that had lost his job as a Teacher in the nearby Grammar School leaving her alone to feed the family with pity jobs on the farms around as cheap labour, and him wasting the little money she was able to bring home, she had never left him alone. As a Christian, her only hope in life was to stand by the man GOD had given her, the father of her children.

She was feeling the warm and hard dick of her boy-friend in her wet pussy, could feel the sperm in his balls ready to be pushed out. She explained herself to her mother….

to be continued

15.06.2018