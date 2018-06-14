Can Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Change The HIV-Aids Crisis And The Violence In South Africa?

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show has a big task on his shoulders to educate and reduce the high rate of crime and HIV/Aids explosion in his native South Africa

A comedian like Trevor Noah doesn't need an introduction. At his website, he writes, "Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

According to the comedian, this year, 'The Daily Show' has been nominated for a Writers Guild Award (Comedy/Variety Series). Noah joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014, as a contributor.

Television is one of the most powerful tools for information, educating, entertaining and communicating. Trevor Noah has been hosting the 'The Daily Show' for a number of years now and quite frankly, he makes the program more entertaining and educating with his humorous and funny comments.

However, in regard to the situation in South Africa, it baffles a lot of viewers if Trevor has forgotten his roots and many want to know why he devotes all his time making fun of the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and on other issues, while his country of birth is one of the most violent countries in the world, under one of the most corrupt polygamist African leaders, Jacob Zuma.

It is likely that Trump is the most humiliated, degraded, and mocked leader in America's political history just because some people, including celebrities and politicians, don't like him and Trevor plays a role in it with his daily show degrading the president as well. It is not once or twice but almost every day and no one knows when this will come to an end.

HIV/AIDS and wave of crime in South Africa

South Africa at the moment has the biggest and most high profile HIV epidemic in the world, with an estimated 7 million people living with HIV in 2015. In the same year, there were 380,000 new infections while 180,000 South Africans died from AIDS-related illnesses. While Aids is depopulating South Africa, the high crime rate is also taking its toll on them.

Countries in the world are ranked according to travel risk and the latest statistics released by the World Health Organization ranks South Africa as the ninth most violent country in the world. After tracking homicide rates across 194 countries, South Africa’s murder rate of 35.7 murders per 100,000 population makes it the ninth most violent country in the world, behind Lesotho with (37.5).

Africa has unique cultures and traditions. Despite all the negative articles some ignorant writers who haven't visited the continent write about Africa, the people are happy and statistically, the African continent has the lowest suicide rate among other continents, yet many believe that Trevor is not doing enough with his media to educate South Africans and the rest of the world about the Aids disease and the crime wave which have taken its toll on South Africa.

Many don't enjoy Trevor’s show any longer when picking on Trump every day while your country of birth is neglected. You can use your influence and The Daily Show to change Africa because the HIV/AIDS crisis and the wave of violence plaguing are extremely serious.

Above all, we want to remind you that like Ebola, Aids didn't appear miraculously from heaven into the world, including South Africa. African leaders have shown their irresponsibility by not demanding answers from those responsible in Europe and America.

We don't expect you to do the same because that will collapse The Daily Show since many celebrities cared much about their career and money than what is seriously affecting our environment.

We understand Trump calling the climate change a hoax and announcing his withdrawal from the Paris deal because HIV/Aids has decimated the world than climatic change, yet no one wants to do anything about it because it's a medical crime for ages those responsible wants to avoid justice.

Please, while hosting The Daily Show, we are humbly requesting to use your influence and the media to educate Africa on the issues of man-made diseases, such as HIV/Aids and crime and help to educate them against violence.