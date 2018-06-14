Akufo-Addo Tells GBA Charter C’ttee To Develop Plan For Self-Sufficient Ghana

President Akufo-Addo has charged a thirteen-member committee responsible for developing a Ghana Beyond Aid Charter to ensure that they will develop a policy document that will put Ghana on a path to financial self sufficiency.

Addressing the committee after its inauguration at a ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said it cannot be right that after 60 years of Ghana's independence, virtually all of the country's capital budget is supported by foreign entities and nations. This state of affairs, he said, can never get Ghanaians to the place where we can confidently say that we are able to take care of ourselves and stand on our own two feet.

Motivation for Setting Up the Charter Committee

Amongst other things, the President indicated that there are three main reasons that motivated the decision to set up the Charter Committee. The three thematic reasons he said are firstly, the fact that Ghana should be in a position by now to fund it's own projects and programmes. Secondly, Ghana should be able to decide what are her priorities and not depend on the instructions of others. The last reason according to the President is really about our self worth as a people and our sense of dignity and pride.

Representation on the Committee

On the issue of equal representation on the Committee, President Akufo Addo urged the current members to consider roping in some young people in society unto the committee in consultation with him. The President observed that since the work of the committee is about future generations, he thought it wise to suggest that some form of youthful representation on the committee would be a wise thing to do.

Chairman of the Committee

The Senior Minister and Chairman of the Committee in a response to the charge of the President, said 'Ghana Beyond Aid' cannot only be talked about but that he and his committee will make sure that they develop a comprehensive charter that will propel Ghana to the place the President envisages. He added that the idea of debating the charter in Parliament is a very important step that will make the charter a non political document but rather a national charter. He also predicted that the charter is likely to be perhaps the President's main legacy to Ghana when it is implemented.

Members of the Committee

Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Senior Minister, is the Chairman of the Ghana Beyond Aid Charter Committee; Ken Ofori Atta, Minister for Finance; Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Employment and Labour Minister; Professor Gyan Baffour, Minister for Planning; Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development are amongst the Ministers of State who are on the Committee. Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah and Mrs Philomena Sampson, both of the Trade Unions Congress; David Ofori Acheampong, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT); Nana Osei Bonsu and Kwaku Agyemang Duah, both of the Private Enterprises Federation; Dr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, Association of Ghana Industries are also members of the Committee from industry. The Secretary to the Committee is Dr. Eric Yeboah of the office of the Senior Minister and a Senior Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Yaw Ansu, is an alternative member of the Committee.

-Starrfmonline