KELNI GVG: Anti-Corruption Group Threaten Legal Action

A group known as the Ghana anti-corruption coalition is considering court action to compel Government to provide documents of the Kelni GVG deal that will cost the country 89 million dollars.

They say they are requesting all material information and supporting documentation relating to the procurement processes leading to the awarding of the contract to Kelni GVG including information pertaining to any or other unsuccessful tenders submitted or considered in the process.

“As a coalition we are thinking of instituting legal action to compel the ministry to provide us with some of this information because as citizens we owe our colleague citizens the right to access some of this information to ensure transparency and value for money in this contract”, Abdul Hussein, Communications officer for the coalition told Class FM today.

The Kelni GVG deal will allow for all telecom companies to migrate unto one platform which will help Government to properly account for revenue that they make from the telecom companies. Unfortunately, the deal has been surrounded with lots of controversies in recent months particularly in relation to the said 89 Million dollars that it will cost the country.

The Minority in Parliament has recently challenged the communications Minister Ursula Owusu on the grounds that the deal will be costing the country more than a billion dollars. But the minister summoned to the parliament house debunked those claims and insisted the deal was costing less as well as ensure telecom operators declare accurate figures.

Communications officer for the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Abdul Hussein explaining why they are threatening to take court action said the coalition is very disappointed by the response they got from the Ministry of Communications after they sent them a letter two weeks ago requesting for documents of the Kelni GVG deal.

“I think it’s unfortunate. I think they are just trying to buy time to let the issue die out but we are not relenting. We are going to take court action to compel the Government to release the document”, he said.

He is of the view that the ministry of communications telling the coalition that they are yet to locate the documents for the deal is a very disrespectful joke which puts up the question whether there is poor documentation system in place at the ministry or they just don’t want to release the document to them.

“It is either that the ministry is trying to cover up something or there is incompetence there”.

Minister Of Communications - Ursula Owusu