Gifty Anti Shares Life Story With Over 300 Girls At The Girlempowered Conference.

GirlEmpowered, a flagship network under The African Network of Entrepreneurs has successfully hosted the 2nd edition The GirlEmpowered Conference promoting entrepreneurship among teenage girls. The event which was hosted in the auditorium of Accra High School in Accra, saw over 300 girls participate from various high schools in Accra.

Speaking on “Nurturing the future woman today”, Keynote Speaker, Ohenyre Gifty Anti, CEO of GDA Concepts & Host of The Standpoint Show used her life story to inspire the girls to aim at becoming independent and not relying on other people to be happy, fulfilled and live.

Other speakers at the conference were Dr. Grace Gyimah-Boateng, Director – Sonotech Medical Centre, Emmaline Datey Group HR & Admin at EIB Network and Afi Antonio, Photo Model and founder of Afi Antonio Foundation. They spoke on the topics Vaginal Hygiene and Abortion, Developing and Actualizing Business Ideas and Media Entrepreneurship respectively.

The participants learned a great deal from the life experiences that these amazing women shared. And from their feedback from the event, they are going to put into practice everything they have learned.

As part of the entrepreneurial development aim of the conference, there was an exhibition setup where 25 young enterprising girls displayed products they had created for sale. Some of the products displayed where Beaded Necklaces, Cakes, Beads, handiworks, clothes, foods, makeups etc. These young ladies received a certificate for being enterprising and had the organisers promise to support them on their entrepreneurship path.

The GirlEmpowered conference seeks to connect young girls who are eager and willing to become more with women who have excelled in their various careers in diverse fields to build a sustainable mentoring relationship between them.

The event is powered by The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) and supported by Sonotech Medical Center, Cylabite, Evita Joseph, Proverb Popcorn, StickIn Ice Cream, EMIGroup, IConceptsPR, TANOE Business and PamperDem.

For other press details, call 055 700 3600, email [email protected] or visit conference.girlempowered.org